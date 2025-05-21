Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 605 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

