Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRME. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of PRME stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,749 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at $69,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 4.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,143,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 165,268 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 2,010.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.