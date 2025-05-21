Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $172,752,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,776,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,968,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 956.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

