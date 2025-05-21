Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.76. Chemours has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chemours by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

