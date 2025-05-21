Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chewy were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 305,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 132,225 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $19,312,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,743. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,229. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.