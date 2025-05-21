China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.