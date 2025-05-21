Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.