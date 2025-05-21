Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,949 Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $699.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

