Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

