Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

