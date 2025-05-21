Citigroup Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $6.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

European Wax Center Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

