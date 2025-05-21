Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $525.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average is $456.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

