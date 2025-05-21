Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $166.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

