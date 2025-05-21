Citigroup Increases Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $92.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.63 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

