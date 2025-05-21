Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 2,843 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

