Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 127,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
Shares of ELP opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
