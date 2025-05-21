CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

CRMD stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.54.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

