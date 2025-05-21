Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Sells 1,813,439 Shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Stock

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 1,813,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,354,862.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 24,300 shares of OnKure Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $48,357.00.

NASDAQ OKUR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40.

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKUR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKUR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

