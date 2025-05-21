Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

