CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $88.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

