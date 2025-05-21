Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $38,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,461,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

