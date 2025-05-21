Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 708.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.