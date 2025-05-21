Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

