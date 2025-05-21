Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CTSO opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 149.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,076 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

