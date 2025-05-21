D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.