D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

