D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $98.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

