D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $367.83 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

