D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 49,863 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

