D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 137,202 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 137,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,193.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTSG. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

