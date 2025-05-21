D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,654 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,182 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 692,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

