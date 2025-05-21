D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,065 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 172,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of REYN opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.