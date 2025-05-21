D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,326 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

