D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.