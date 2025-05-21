D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 255.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $433.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

