D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,918 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 253,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.19 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Further Reading

