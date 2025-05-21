D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.