D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 28,493 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

ANGO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

