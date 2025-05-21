D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 10,259 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

NYSE WEC opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

