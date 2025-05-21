D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $426.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $434.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

