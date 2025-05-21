D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 311,476 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,476 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,886,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,799,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 153,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,681,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

