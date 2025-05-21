D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 3,668 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.