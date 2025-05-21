D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 61,364 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,364 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

