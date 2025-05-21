D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 8,359 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $580.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.80.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

