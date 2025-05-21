D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 87,400 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

