DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $39.14 on Monday. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

