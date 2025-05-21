DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRIO. TD Cowen cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

DRIO stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 205.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of DarioHealth worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

