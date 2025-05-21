Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.38. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17,799 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 988,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.