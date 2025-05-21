Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.38. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17,799 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 988,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

