Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $114.78. Approximately 1,103,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,319,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

