Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,174 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

